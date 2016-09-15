OLBH hosting Greenup 5K Race

GREENUP, Ky. — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) will present the 32nd annual 5K Greenup Old Fashion Days Race Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Greenup County Courthouse.

Kevin Compton, communication specialist of OLBH, said the 5K event has become a staple in the community.

“This is the 32nd year that OLBH has proudly presented the 5K run at Greenup Old Fashion Days. It’s become an institution at the event, and we encourage everyone to come join in the fun of one of the area’s most popular 5ks,” Compton said.

The Greenup 5K Race is part of the 51st annual Greenup Old Fashion Days. Race registration begins at 5 p.m. at the Greenup Christian Church Family Life Center, Main Street, Greenup, Ky.

Mattie Coldiron, chairperson of Greenup Old Fashion Days,

“Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospitals sponsors this event. We are always glad to partner with them on this,” Coldiron said. “The community looks forward to it, and it is a good way to keep in shape and have fun.”

The entry fee is $18 per person, and $25 for registration on the day of the event. The first 150 entrants will receive a race T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded to first two overall male and female finishers with awards given to first three finishers in each male and female age group.

For more information or to register for the race, visit tristateracer.com or call 606-369-4403. For more information concerning OLBH and the Bon Secours Kentucky Health System, visit BonSecours.com.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.