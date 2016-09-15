New water plant makes fiscal sense

Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) Executive Director Jason Kester says the city’s plan to build a new water treatment plant makes fiscal sense.

“The cost of the required upgrades (new equipment) and the continuing on-going maintenance of the existing facility (of which a portion is already permanently inoperable) made continued repairs and upkeep a financially unsound decision,” Kester told the Daily Times. “When evaluating those costs versus the cost of a new facility it is forecasted to be cheaper to build new.”

Kester said Strand Associates, Inc. and Brownfield Restoration Group will be involved in the project.

At Monday’s (Sept. 12) Portsmouth City Council meeting, Council passed an ordinance authorizing the City Manager Derek K. Allen to enter into an agreement with Brownfield Restoration Group to conduct a VAP Phase II assessment and No Further Action documentation in an amount not to exceed $98,579.50 and to move forward with Enviro II.

Allen said the ordinance was to document contamination levels on the proposed property adjacent to the city’s current water filtration plant in New Boston. He said the study has to be done to keep the city from being liable in case of repercussions from the contamination in the future, providing data that the contamination existed prior to the city’s purchase of the property.

Kester said Strand is currently working on three projects that are due immediately so they’re tied up for about the next week.

City to conduct study to build plant near old facility

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.