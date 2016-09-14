Man rolls semi on 335

A single truck crash on Ohio 335 north of Minford, Wednesday afternoon resulted in serious injury to the driver. In that crash, a semi-tractor trailer rig overturned trapping the driver inside. Emergency medical personnel had to extricate the driver by mechanical means.

Less than half a mile away, a helicopter landed and flew the man to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. A spokeswoman at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could only say the driver was from out of state and they could not release the name until his family had been notified.

No other details were available at press time.

Shortly after the truck crash a motorcycle crash occurred on Slab Run in Scioto County. The OSHP said the operator of the motorcycle was severely injured. He too was air-lifted to St. Mary’s. Again, no identification was available.

Semi lays on it’s top after a single vehicle crash on Ohio 335 in Scioto County http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Truck1.jpg Semi lays on it’s top after a single vehicle crash on Ohio 335 in Scioto County Frank Lewis | Daily Times http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Truck2.jpg Frank Lewis | Daily Times http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Truck3.jpg Frank Lewis | Daily Times http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Truck4.jpg Frank Lewis | Daily Times

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

