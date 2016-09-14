As Patches O’Houlihan said in the classic movie Dodgeball – “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” You’re going to get the opportunity to find out for yourself at a fundraising “Glow In the Dark” Dodge Ball tournament to support Rachel Perry in her quest for the coveted 2017 Mirror Ball trophy and the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross Dancing With Our Stars.

The double elimination tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 at 5 p.m. at the West Side Complex, 1420 13th St., West Portsmouth. The price to participate is $60 per team with a minimum of six players per team, ages 13 and older. If you are under 18, you must have parental permission.

There will be prizes, raffles, split the pot and concessions.

“People can register at the Red Cross, 1801 Robinson Ave. in Portsmouth,” Debbie Smith, Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross, said. “By emailing [email protected] , or by calling or texting Rachel at 740-456-7118.”

You can also stop by the following locations to pick up a registration form:

Dever & Co., Inc. – 822 4th St. Ste C, Portsmouth

Neal Hatcher Real Estate – 902 8th St., Portsmouth

American Red Cross – 1801 Robinson, Portsmouth

Don’t forget Patches O’Houlihan’s five D’s of Dodgeball: “Dodge, dip, duck, dive and…dodge.”

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

