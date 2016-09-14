PALS to host Fall Dance

PALS (Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc.) will present an evening of fun and entertainment on Friday, Sept. 30 when the women’s volunteer group brings Rick K & the Allnighters back to the SOMC Friends Center,

The SOMC Friends Center, located at 1202 18th Street in Portsmouth will come alive on Sept. 30, for music and dance fans. Billed as “America’s Most Exciting Show Band,” the popular band Rick K & the Allnighters will take its audience on a high speed, cross county tour of rock ‘n roll’s greatest hits for PALS’ fall dance fundraiser. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for the event, with festivities to consist of great band music and lively entertainment scheduled for 8 – 11 p.m.

PALS President Kay Bouyack, said the band, Allnighters have a way of attracting and engaging crowds by their dynamic music.

“Last year it was a wonderful experience to see everyone on the floor dancing throughout most of the night,” Bouyack said. “People really enjoy the Allnighters and get in the spirit of their dynamic music. We hope a big crowd will turn out to support PALS’s fundraising efforts because the proceeds go right back into our community.”

The evening will include refreshments, table snacks, split the pot, door prizes and the raffle of an “It’s Fall, Y’all” themed basket valued at $500. The basket will be overflowing with prizes like household goods, decorative items, food mixes, gift cards for local businesses and restaurants and more. Tickets may be purchased prior to and during the dance from PALS members.

Scioto Ribber barbecue sliders, fresh veggie trays, bagged snacks, cheese balls and baked goods will be served throughout the evening. A cash bar will be provided.

Band leader Rick K will lead the musical entertainment through the Fabulous Fifties, the 60s Explosion and the Disco Nights of the 1970s before the road trip hits high gear with a head-on collision into the classic top forty, pop rock of the 1980s and 90s. Then the tour will head for home with mega hits of the new millennium, select cuts of today’s best music, according to Bouyack. Rick K & the Allnighters’ 2016 tour has taken them from Minnesota and Wisconsin all the way to Maryland, Connecticut and other eastern states. The seven-piece band regularly draws fans from all over Southern Ohio.

Sponsors whose support is helping the big band entertainment and fun possible include the Southern Ohio Medical Center, Morgan Brothers’ Jewelers, United Commercial Company, Jeff Smith Insurance Agency, American Savings Bank, Hot Head Burritoes, Will and Barb Burke, Ruth Ann Brush, Don and Carol Davis, Chris and Marilyn Lute, Bob and Carol Mascari, Steve Rader and Rhoni Rader, Bob and Regina Smith, Frank and Janis Waller, Dr. Wayne and Saundra Wheeler and Ralph and Julia Wisniewski.

Proceeds will go to support local charitable needs and nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Since their inception in 2008, PALS, Inc. has raised more than $50,000 for community needs.

Nonprofits who have received their fund assistance have included Scioto County food pantries, Southern Ohio Medical Center projects, the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, The Counseling Center drug and rehabilitation programs, the Portsmouth Area Arts Council, the Southern Ohio Museum’s Cirque d’Art Theatre and many more.

In 2014 PALS provided support for the families of the 1191st Engineer Company of the Ohio National Guard when they were deployed to Afghanistan. Recently PALS has collaborated with the Portsmouth Bicentennial Committee to fund the painting of a new sign on the floodwall identifying Portsmouth and welcoming river traffic and visitors to the city.

As PALS has received numerous inquiries about tickets to the Fall Dance, Bouyack said she encourages everyone to purchase their tickets expeditiously. Tickets for the dance are $20 per person and may be obtained by calling 740-858-3419. They may also be purchased at Morgan Brothers’ Jewelers, the Hilltop Café on Kinney’s Lane and the Welcome Center in Portsmouth. Suggested dress for the dance is casual party attire.

Further information about PALS’ Fall Dance, or out-of-town groups needing directions to the SOMC Friends Center may call PALS Fundraising Chairwoman Debbie Morgan at 740-858-4209.

