The competition continues with Senior Games

With the vigorous swing of the paddles during table tennis matches, it is difficult to classify participants as “seniors.” Senior Games hosted competitions in table tennis and pickle ball on Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Medical Center’s (SOMC) Life Center.

Wednesday’s Senior Games at the SOMC Life Center consisted of competitions in table tennis singles, table tennis doubles, women’s pickle ball, men’s pickle ball, and mixed partner pickle ball.

Residents from Bristol Village in Waverly came to compete in the Senior Games activities on Wednesday, thanks to the inspiration of resident, Betsy Hall.

“I am a resident of Bristol Village, and at Bristol Village we don’t have an activities director, the residents do everything, and I happen to be the one that go the people together for the Senior Games and Senior Olympics,” Hall said. “We have five people from Bristol Village participating in table tennis, and have participants in pickle ball, one who participated in cycling, and some have signed up for swimming, so we’ve been pretty active in the Senior Games.”

Hall said her participation in senior athletes dates back seven years.

“About seven years ago I participated in the National Senior Olympics. I’ve participated in four National Senior Olympics. I decided that being a part of the Senior Olympics was so much fun that I ought to get the other residents involved,” Hall said. “We have 17 athletes from Bristol Village who participated in the Ohio Senior Olympics in June, and so we had 16 who qualified to go to the National Senior Olympics in Birmingham, Alabama next June.”

Active participation preserves youth, Hall said.

“This is the way we stay young. We had a 98 year old woman who participated in the race walk in Columbus in the Ohio Senior Olympics and she did the 1,500 meter race walk, and also the 5,000 meter race walk in 95 degree temperature,” Hall said. “We have a very active group at Bristol Village it is one way to keep fit.”

Wendi Waugh, Senior Games volunteer, said she is overwhelmed by the continued effort and involvement of the seniors.

“I am still overwhelmed here, just watching these people compete and thinking that there are so many different ways for people to move, and it doesn’t have to be running, or doing things in the gym, but simply playing table tennis or pickle ball,” Waugh said. “So, we have several tournaments and medals to give out today, and are looking forward to it.”

Portia Williams | Daily Times Senior Games hosted competitions in table tennis and pickle ball at the SOMC Life Center on Wednesday. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5526.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Senior Games hosted competitions in table tennis and pickle ball at the SOMC Life Center on Wednesday. Portia Williams | Daily Times Residents from Bristol Village in Waverly competed in Senior Games activities held at the SOMC Life Center on Wednesday. From left to right, front row: Frankie Rinehart, Ken Love, Sherry Sapienza. Back row left to right: Betsy Hall, and Leonard Nasman. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5528.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Residents from Bristol Village in Waverly competed in Senior Games activities held at the SOMC Life Center on Wednesday. From left to right, front row: Frankie Rinehart, Ken Love, Sherry Sapienza. Back row left to right: Betsy Hall, and Leonard Nasman.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.