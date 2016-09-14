Johnson joins SF Legacy Society

With gifts of several insurance policies benefiting the Paul Johnson Main Street Fund, Kevin W. Johnson has joined the Scioto Foundation’s Legacy Society.

The Paul Johnson Fund is a permanent endowment invested at the Scioto Foundation to provide a future resource for Main Street Portsmouth in its downtown Portsmouth beautification efforts.

A separate Paul E. Johnson Memorial Fund is administered by Main Street and has been utilized for seven years now in providing plants, flowers and flower pots in various areas of Portsmouth including Alexandria Park, around City Hall, along the flood wall, the Roy Rogers Esplanade, municipal parking lots and elsewhere. This endowment fund will in the future continue these efforts, according to Johnson.

“It is my hope that with generous donations to this fund, Main Street will long continue its efforts to beautify downtown Portsmouth for future generations,” said Johnson. “I believe more should plan ahead in this or a similar manner. For me, such planning makes me feel that my wishes to benefit my community shall be followed well after my life.”

The Scioto Foundation established the Legacy Society in 2007 to recognize people planning gifts today that will provide significant benefits to the Scioto County area in the future. Dr. Suzann Bonzo, Randy Arnett, president and CEO of the Southern Ohio Medical Center and Richard Diehl, former Scioto Foundation board member were the founding members of the new honorary society.

“The community is already the beneficiary of many gifts entrusted to the Scioto Foundation by generous citizens. Sometimes such gifts go unrecognized because they come at the end of the donor’s life,” said SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip. “The Legacy Society provides a way for the Scioto Foundation to recognize and thank donors during their lifetimes.”

Gifts to the Foundation may take the form of bequests, charitable reminder trusts, life insurance or other types of charitable planned gifts. Charitable gifts may be tailored to the donor’s personal situation, and the Foundation staff can help determine a plan that works for the individual.

“Gifts of stock or other appreciated assets, real estate or other resources can help our community and initiate membership in the Legacy Society,” added Cutlip.

Members of the Legacy Society are recognized in the Scioto Foundation’s printed materials and invited to Scioto Foundation events. The SF staff is available to Society members and their professional advisors are available to discuss estate and gift planning questions and concerns.

Additional information about the Scioto Foundation Legacy Society or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, SF Program Officer for Donor Services.