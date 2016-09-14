Roy Rogers Memory’s Museum finds new home in Dogwood Pass, Beaver.

The Roy Rogers Memory’s Museum has found a new home after closing over two years ago. The new museum will be situated in the replica western town of Dogwood Pass, located at 722 Adams Road in Beaver Ohio. Approximately 1.5 miles off of St Rt. 32.

“Our museum was set up on Second Street in downtown Portsmouth,” said Garnet Davis. Davis serves as curator for the museum. “But there was damage to the building next door and we had to pack up all our things and put them in storage.”

The group of collectors searched for a new home for the museum in Portsmouth, but found no plausible leads until Mike and Sharlene Montgomery offered them a building in Dogwood Pass.

“They built us a brand new building,” said Davis. “We’ve already got all of our things moved into it, and now we’re just putting together the finishing touches, shining the display cases and all of that.”

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Sept. 24, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Rogers’ youngest daughter, Dodie Rogers Patterson, will do the honors of cutting the ribbon.

“The people here are really excited to have the museum. People are really happy about it,” said Davis. “Back when our building was on Second Street, we had people from all over the world come and see the memorabilia. People are glad to see that it’s coming back.”

Davis said that the opening and location of the museum will not affect the Roy Rogers festival, held annually in Portsmouth. The event will still take place at the Holiday Inn downtown, like it has in years past.

Dogwood Pass is a secluded old west town set in the hills of Southern Ohio. Which was built to be as authentic as possible.

Throughout the year, Dogwood Pass holds monthly Wild West Festivals including gun fights, Old West Shows, Period Traders, Chuck Wagon Food, Raffles, and more. The Town features a Saloon, Jail, General Store Bunk House, Bath House, Bank, Freight Office, Gun Shop, Livery Stable, Undertaker, and a Souvenir Shop.

“It just makes sense that the Roy Roger’s Museum belongs here,” said Davis. “What better place to remember a cowboy than in a western town?”

Admission to Dogwood pass is $3 per person at the gate, weekdays, with children age six and under free. Once you’re through the gate, there is no admission to enter the museum itself.

For more information about the Roy Rogers Memory’s Museum, you can find them on Facebook by searching, “Roy Rogers Memory’s Museum.” You can also learn more about Dogwood Pass, through their Facebook, “Dogwood Pass,” or by calling Sharlene Montgomery at 740-835-1130.

The new Roy Rogers Memory's Museum, set to open Sept. 24.

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

