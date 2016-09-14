The 3rd Annual River Valley Craft Beer Fest returns to Portsmouth on Saturday Sept. 24 from 12- 5 p.m.

“With the first year, we didn’t really know what to expect,” said Party Connection manager, Becky Sosby. ”We had close to 2o0 people the first year, over 300 the second year, and we’d really like to see close to 400-500 people this year.”

The first hour from 12- 1 p.m. will host VIP only ticket holders, general admission ticket holders will be welcomed from 1-5 p.m.

VIP Tickets will include- Admission, Logo’d Pint Glass, tasting mug, Private Early Bird tasting, designated tent/seating area with complimentary water and snacks, 10 sampling tickets to use after 1pm.

The event will be held rain or shine on the lot at The Party Connection, 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth, which houses over 500 craft beers, 1800 wines, and 200 premium cigars.

The outdoor craft beer event, hosts over 20 breweries attending featuring their best sellers and new seasonal beers.

“We work alongside with local breweries and we also use our sales reps to contact outside breweries and bring in their representatives,” explained Sosby.

In addition the to the sampling, there will be live entertainment provided by the Boosh Hawgs, Holly and the Guy, and the Shane Runion Band. There will also be food vendors on site.

This is also the first year for the ‘Chug and Run,’ sponsored by PSKC Crossfit.

The proceeds from the event will be going to ‘Team Some Assembly Required,’ a veteran and civilian organization which helps adaptive athletes.

“These are men or women who have lost an arm or leg in combat, or who may have just been born that way,” explained PSKC’s Dale King. “They still compete in fitness based activities, a lot like the Paraolympics. The proceeds will help fund their travel and competitions. It’s a good opportunity to drink some beer with friends and have a good time while giving back to charity in the process.”

Teams of four will chug a beer, run .3 miles, chug a beer, tag their partner and repeat. The event begins at 1 p.m.

The registration costs are $160 per team (25 teams max).

Registration includes: Chug & Run Shirt, 10 tasting tickets, a sampling Mug and finishers medal.

To register, you can go to www.teamsomeassemblyrequired.com/events/chug-run/

Tickets for the festival are $40 for VIP and $25 for general admission. General Admission ticket includes: admission and 10 sampling tickets and a tasting mug. Additional sample tickets will be available for $2 each.

Tickets are limited to 600- 500 General Admission with 100 VIP tickets available.

Tickets are available online and at The Party Connection. Tickets can be purchased online through www.tickets.beerfests.com/event/river-valley-craft-beer-fest

For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/rivervalleycraftbeerfest

Proceeds from the event will be going to Portsmouth River Days.

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

