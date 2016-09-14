The Scioto Foundation will host its annual UCAN Go To College Night from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on October 11 at the SOMC Friends Center. All students in grades 8 – 12, as well as parents, grandparents, teachers, school administrators and any others interested in post secondary training, are invited to attend the evening’s activities. The event is planned as part of SF’s UCAN or University/College Access Network program designed to help young people plan, prepare and pay for college. Participants from Pike and Adams Counties and Greenup County, Kentucky are encouraged to attend, along with those from Scioto County.

The College Night session will offer opportunities to talk with representatives of approximately 40 colleges, universities and the military institutions, meet with representatives of financial services and organizations and hear practical advice and information from professional experts. Admission is free and those attending may register at the door.

All activities will run concurrently throughout the evening so that attendees may come and go at their convenience.

Participating students will be eligible to win eight $250 college scholarships. The winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the program; students do not need to be present to win.

Subjects presented by professionals at advising tables will include Careers in Health Care; Preparing for College in Junior and Senior High School; College and Military Entrance Testing; Preparing for College Outside the Classroom; College 101: Selecting a College and a

Major; The College Application; Paying for College, Understanding FASFA: Federal/State Grants and Loans; Scholarships; Private Loans and Money Management.

Additional information about the UCAN College Night may be obtained by contacting the Scioto Foundation office at (740) 354-4612 or by checking the Scioto Foundation’s Facebook page.