Coleman appointed commissioner

With tears in her eyes — surrounded by family and supporters — Cathy Coleman accepted the appointment of the Scioto County Republican Party to fill the term of her late husband Scioto County Commissioner Doug Coleman. She also accepted the nomination from the party to have her name appear on the ballot in the upcoming November General Election.

In anticipation of appointing a new Scioto County Commissioner, the Scioto County Republican Party held a dinner in honor of all of the republican candidates that will appear on the November ballot.

“I was up until 5 a.m., this morning, I was thinking about what was ahead of me. There are somethings I want to say straight from my heart,” Coleman said, addressing a full Scioto County Republican Headquarters. “I look out and see all of these faces that have worked so hard to get Doug elected. I’m honored that you all trust me enough to carry on for him.”

She thanked members of her family, friends and the Scioto County Republican Party for lending their support behind her and vowed to carry forward the work started by her late husband.

“Doug had some great visions in his role as commissioner, to refurbish the courthouse, restoring it to its former glory and preserving it for future generations. Tackling that budget, getting Scioto County out of Fiscal Emergency, that was one of his proudest achievements,” Coleman said. “He did not do it alone, he had a great team of men he respected and admired.”

That team included Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree, Bryan Davis and Skip Riffe.

“I am horned to (now) be apart of that team,” Coleman said.

She then spoke about an interview Doug had shortly after he was elected Scioto County Commissioner with the Daily Times in November of 2012. “He said (in the interview), I’m going to hit the ground running and I’m going to do the best I can and the best job for everybody in Scioto County. I can promise no less for my late husband,” Coleman said. “I will promise you, I will hit the ground running and do everything I can.”

During the appointment and nomination, longtime family friend Billy Whitacker spoke of his confidence in Cathy Coleman as commissioner.

“Doug was a friend of mine, I looked up to him and I looked up to the family. I have known this family practically all of my life. I can tell you that, considering the circumstances, I’m sad that Doug’s gone, but I could not ask for a better candidate than Cathy Coleman,” Whitacker said. “I can’t tell the numerous nights I felt like I got whipped because I would go home at 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., and Cathy would still be at work. She’s the hardest working lady I’ve ever met.”

He said based on the number of family and friends at the meeting, they will get behind her and will help her in the campaign.

“Doug left a legacy of doing the right things for the right reasons. I’m sure his brother Boone (Coleman) would have been extremely proud of him. I’m proud of him and I am proud of what our commissioners have done,” Whitacker said.

Scioto County Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis were at the meeting and voiced their support for Cathy Coleman as Scioto County Commissioner.

She was sworn-in as commissioner by Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard H. Harcha, III.

After being sworn into office, Coleman assumed the role of Scioto County Commissioner and will face former city of Portsmouth Mayor David Malone in the November General Election.

Cathy Coleman is pictured being sworn in as Scioto County Commissioner by Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard H. Harcha, III. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1525.jpg Cathy Coleman is pictured being sworn in as Scioto County Commissioner by Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard H. Harcha, III.

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneallenPDT on Twitter

