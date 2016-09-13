BREAKING NEWS 12 Car crash involving semi tractor trailer in Lucasville, Ohio, this evening

Lieutenant Doug Debord, commander of the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells the Daily Times, both the north and south lanes of U.S. 23 at Ohio 348 remains closed as of 7:30 p.m. as the result of a 11-car pileup.

“There was a tanker truck involved carrying Hydrochloric Acid,” Debord said. “But there were no leaks and the truck is intact.”

Debord said no one was seriously injured in the crash but there was heavy property damage.

“We hope to have the highway cleared in about an hour,” Debord said.

No cause of the crash is available, but Debord said the OSHP crash reconstructionist was at the scene as the investigation continues.

The OSHP is reporting the roadway should be reopened with the next 30 minutes or so.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_police_lights-1.jpg