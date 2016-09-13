International Festival continues to evolve

If you would you like to have an encounter with food, fun and live entertainment that transcends the ordinary, then attending the 2016 International Festival should be a priority. The annual event is hosted by Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church Sept. 16-18.

The International Festival is known for the variety of great foods, live entertainment and memories that can last families a lifetime. Friday evening food will kick off at 5:30 p.m., and live music is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, Fifth and Market streets in Portsmouth.

Fr. Adam Streitenberger of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church extends a hearty invitation to all.

“I want to invite everyone to this wonderful time for food, community, and faith. It’s a celebration of of God’s gifts of food, music, culture, and friendship. And the proceeds go to the work of the Lord in our community,” Streitenberger said.

The Friday booths at the Festival will include a German Booth offering brats and kraut, American Booth full of hot dogs and munchies, Drink and Dessert Booths, with home made sweets, and Biergarten with beer to be supplied by Portsmouth Brewing Company.

All international food booths will open 11 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Rick Estep and Tim Paul are co-chairpersons of the International Festival. Estep said he is elated about this year’s Festival.

“The success of the Festival is simply amazing. It just continues to grow each year,” Estep said. “I have been receiving so many phone calls from people who want to take part in it in some way. SOMC will also be there, along with a host different organizations that make up the local Health Coalition, so will welcome them too. They will be on hand to share a lot of information about a variety of health-related information that people really need to know. I am just so excited about the International Festival. It is one of the annual staples in the area.”

Live music and entertainment will be rendered by the Shane Runion Band who will perform Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.will be Josh Stewart, at 7 :30 p.m. will be Don’t Know Jack—-Jack Vetter Band.

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m. will be Gary Billups & The Music Department. Music, sound and light production by Scott Williams.

On Saturday the Antique Custom Car and Truck Show, and is expected to feature more than 200 cars. Kids games, inflatables, Silent Auction, and Crafts and Quilt Show. Flea Market convene at 8 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

The International Festival does not just stop there. You could also be a winner of a cash prize, from $3,000 total raffle prize winnings, and a treasure chest of goodies with a value of more than $1,000.

File photo The 2016 International Festival hosted by St. Mary of the Annunciation will be held Sept. 16-18. Courtesy photo The Shane Runion Band will perform at the St. Mary's International Festival on Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Courtesy photo Josh Stewart will perform at the St. Mary's International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

