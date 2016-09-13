SCOTUS upholds Ohio voter law

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted can scratch one thing off his list of things to do. He no longer has to concern himself with defending the state’s voting schedule, which already permits people to vote 28 days before the actual election.

The Supreme Court of the United States today issued an order in Case Number 16-3561, the Ohio Democratic Party v. Husted in his official capacity as the Ohio Secretary of State, upholding a previous ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The initial suit sought to reverse legislation passed by the Ohio General Assembly setting the start of Ohio’s early voting period as the day after the close of voter registration.

“This issue has been dragged through multiple court rooms over the course of several years and every time, it has been sent back with the same message: Ohio’s laws are fair and constitutional,” Husted told the Daily Times. “This much is perfectly clear: Ohio is a place where it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. In fact, with voting now slated to begin in less than a month for the November election, Ohio is one of the easiest states in the nation in which to register and cast your ballot.”

Husted recently told the Times Ohio’s voting schedule has come under attack from out of state groups.

“It’s not people from Ohio that usually complain about these things,” Husted said. ‘It’s people from other states that want to try to use the election rules to create a perceived advantage for themselves. But the bottom line is that when you have 28 days of voting, the only person that’s stopping you from voting is you.”

Husted’s office has been in and out of court over the last several months dealing with opponents who want voting to begin 35 days instead of 28 days before the election. Now, the ultimate court in the land has upheld the current voting schedule.

“Ohioans want an efficient and secure election and it is time for these wasteful lawsuits to end,” Husted said.

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

