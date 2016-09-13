Reps. Yarmuth, Johnson Introduce Resolution to Recognize Family Service Learning Week

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Kentucky) and Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas) introduced H. Res. 857, a bipartisan resolution to recognize September 12-16, 2016 as “National Family Service Learning Week.” Family Service Learning is a multi-generational learning approach where families and children learn together in service of their community.

“There’s no better way to learn than by doing, and family service learning does just that,” said Rep. Yarmuth. “It encourages active participation in our communities while helping families solve problems together. I’m proud to join Rep. Johnson in introducing a bipartisan recognition of National Family Service Learning Week, and I thank the National Center for Families Learning for their dedication to this important work.”

Family Service Learning is a service-learning strategy that has been a visible partner in environmental stewardship, financial literacy, volunteerism, and civic engagement, with families learning and achieving together and mentoring each other. This innovative movement is being implemented in 15 communities nationwide with plans to expand to more in the coming years.

“I speak from experience when I say that strong families make for a strong country,” said Rep. Johnson. “My wife, Shirley, and other POW wives fought to educate the public about the inhumane treatment my fellow POWs and I experienced in the Hanoi Hilton. If not for their strength, determination, and patriotism, I likely would have been left in solitary confinement with the ‘Alcatraz Gang’ far longer than the 42 months I endured. Worse, I might never have returned home with my compatriots. Families are each other’s best support systems, and they are the backbone of America. That is why I am proud to support the Family Service Learning Resolution. It encourages multi-generational family literacy, community service, and other learning experiences. I’m pleased that Third District companies like Plano’s Toyota are a major partner of the NCFL, and I hope this resolution encourages the further strengthening and empowerment of all American families.”

The resolution also earned the praise of the National Center for Families Learning, a nonprofit organization based in Louisville, Kentucky, that is dedicated to helping adults and children learn together.

“I am pleased to see Congress recognize the importance of Family Service Learning,” said Sharon Darling, Founder and President of the National Center for Families Learning. “Whether addressing crime, fostering health and nutrition or helping people reclaim their communities, when families, and especially low-income families, are treated as an integral part of the learning process, children, families, schools and communities all stand to benefit. Family Service Learning extends beyond children, equipping family members with the employability skills to improve their socio-economic status and creates stronger ties between low-income populations and their own communities.”