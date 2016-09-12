Granus inducted as member

Recently at a meeting of the Joseph Spencer NSDAR of Portsmouth, Ohio, Leanne Granus was inducted as a member by chapter regent and chaplain. This was significant and special because she was the tenth (10) member of the Patricia (Kingrey) Clark lineage to join the Daughters of the American Revolution organization. “Pat” Clark actively served the chapter and was regent from 1996-1998. All ten members belong to the Portsmouth chapter and honor the lady who started it all, Patricia (Kingrey) Clark. Pictured left to right- front row, (Dianne (Clark) Bragdon, Linda (Kingrey) Smith, Patricia (Kingrey) Clark –Picture, Jan (Kingrey) Martin, and Donita (Clark) Smith, Pictured left to right back row- Lisa (Smith) Gonzales, Leanne (Smith) Granus, Stacee (Smith) Hans, Sindee (Smith) Williams, and Shellee (Smith) Sandlin.

