Ohio crucial to election

Ohio is widely considered a pivotal state in the upcoming presidential election and Secretary of State Jon Husted, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Times, said it is almost a must-carry state for the one who wins the election.

“You can’t become the president without winning Ohio,” Husted said. “That is certainly true that Ohio is a prize.”

To put it plainly, Husted said Donald Trump (Republican) can’t win is Hillary Clinton (Democrat) wins Ohio and Trump improves his chances to get elected if he carries Ohio. Husted said Ohio is one of ten states that really can make a difference in the election.

“Because we are an electorially rich (18) state, Ohio and Florida are some of the prized states to win,” Husted said. “That means that we will see a lot of litigation. We will see the candidates quite often, probably even see them in Portsmouth at some point and time. We’ve had candidates in the past here and I fully expect that it will come down to Ohio and a handful of other states on election night in determining who the next president is.”

Husted said he expects the buckeye state to be in the thick of the action on election night.

“We see the hottest electoral fires and we have to have the strongest steel, and make sure that our system works and that’s what we’ll do,” Husted said.

Husted said epollbooks will play a part in this year’s elections in Ohio.

“The state put forward a significant portion of the funding to allow local communities to buy epollbooks,” Husted said. “Epollbooks help create some efficiency’s at the polling location because all you have to do when you walk in is show them your drivers license. They scan it and they know exactly where you need to go to vote, what kind of ballot you get. It really speeds up the process.

Husted said epollbooks are a part of the new efficiency being implemented in elections in Ohio.

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

