Fun on the farm

Type 1 diabetes is anything but fun, however, Malissa Sarver, who has a T1D group that ususally meets every other month, decided Saturday would be a day of fun for those with Type 1 diabetes and their families, so she staged a T1D family fun day at Noble Farms in Minford, operated by Jason and Megan Noble. Noble Farms is situated on five acres of land where families can spend the day exploring the Mega Corn Maze, or the smaller Mini Corn Maze. Visitors can also pick their favorite pumpkin from a large pumpkin patch on the farm.

“It is an agri-tourism, entertainment business. Basically, it is a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a fall entertainment venue, or attraction that people tend to go to in the fall, and is all combined in one location,” Jason Noble said.

Sarver said, while some rain came on the scene toward the end of the event, it was a big success.

“We had about 56 people there total who have children with Type 1 diabetes,” Sarver said. “They were able to go, let mom and dad be there, or have grandma bring them. We just had a good fun day.”

Life Ambulance provided food for the event and Journey Auto Parts provided the water, while King’s Daughters Ohio, Blevins Storage and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, also helped sponsor the event.

“It’s pretty neat that we have something like that in our area,” Sarver said. “They have these 40 feet slides and they have a big playground area, a really large corn pit, some very large board games that are outside, a corn maze and apple slingshots, a lot of just really good fun things.”

Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children and young adults, and was previously known as juvenile diabetes. Only 5 percent of people with diabetes have this form of the disease. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. The body breaks down the sugars and starches you eat into a simple sugar called glucose, which it uses for energy.

“Type 1 diabetes can effect anyone at any age and it’s lifelong as well,” Sarver said. “It wasn’t limited to just kids. I had two young adults with Type 1 and they had children and brought their children.”

Sarver said her child has Type 1 diabetes and is two years old, but there were also teens and adults with T1D at the event

Sarver said the group had about a dozen volunteers to help out at the event. She said typically for a T1D event one has to drive 2-3 hours to attend so it was nice having something local for the group to enjoy.

