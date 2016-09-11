6 sought in drug ring

Area law enforcement investigators are seeking help in locating six of the 13 people recently indicted by the Scioto County grand jury for distributing hundreds of grams of heroin and crack cocaine into Portsmouth and Scioto County.

Remaining at large are 34-year-old Devon Myles of 1825 Kent St., Columbus, Ohio; Leo Buggs, 37, of 322 Euclid Ave. West Portsmouth; 41-year-old Antwan Felder of Columbus; Jerrica N. Tribune, 23, of 4671 Refugee Rd. Apartment C Columbus; 28-year-old Katrina L. McKean of 4592 Eastway Court Apartment F Columbus and Shawn J. Kimble, 40, also of 322 Euclid Ave. West Portsmouth.

“There were 13 people we were originally looking for,” Captain John Murphy of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have located seven. We have six still on the loose.”

Arrested after being indicted were 41 year old Shauwn L. Patterson of 792 Northview Ave. Columbus, Ohio; Eric Montgomery, 34, of 1037 15th St. Apartment C Portsmouth, Ohio; 34-year-old Janice Parker also of 1037 15th St. Apartment C Portsmouth, Ohio; Kevin Edwards, 45, of 822 Caldwell Place Columbus, Ohio; 42-year-old Chester McKinley of 1221 Apartment Farley Court Portsmouth, Ohio; Antwan Kimble, 36, of 1916 Timmonds Ave. Portsmouth, and 36-year-old Bernard J. Truett of 1323 Linden Ave. Portsmouth. Arrest warrants were issued for all individuals by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

“It was a joint effort by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, the (Scioto County) Prosecutor’s Office, Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority, trying to get these people,” Murphy said. “There were multiple felony drug related indictments with offenses including, but not limited to trafficking in drugs, conspiracy to trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.”

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity is Ohio’s version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Around August of 2015, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force with assistance from troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol began conducting an investigation into multiple individuals that were trafficking crack cocaine and heroin in the area of Portsmouth and West Portsmouth, Ohio.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they seized approximately 51 grams of heroin, seven grams of crack cocaine, a firearm, and over $11,000 cash.

After further investigation by drug task force detectives, evidence collected showed the alleged offenders were distributing hundreds of grams of heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth and Scioto County.

In August of this year the case was presented to a Scioto County grand jury by task force detectives and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office. The grand jury voted to indict the thirteen individuals for various felony drug – related offenses.

From August 23rd through August 26th, 2016, Patterson, Montgomery, Parker, Edwards, McKinley, Truett, and Antwan Kimble were arrested by law enforcement officials for the arrest warrants on indictment. Arrestees were placed in either the Scioto County or Franklin County jail.

“If you see any of these people, by all means, contact the (Portsmouth) Police Department, the (Scioto County) Sheriff’s Office, or the Drug Task Force,” Murphy said.

The Portsmouth Police Department can be reached at 740-353-4101, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566, or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force at 740-354-5656.

Police Chief Robert Ware and Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini thanked the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbus Police Department for their contributions to the investigation.

They also thanked the public for their assistance in the case and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to contact the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

