Scioto Tech Culinary Arts students develop barbecue sauce

Students at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center in the Culinary Arts program have developed their own barbecue sauce, which is now available for purchase.

The Scioto Tech students worked alongside Sam Peters, owner of Patter Fam’s sauces and cooking school to create the sauce.

“The students went over to the Patter Fam cooking school, and he (Peters) did a demonstration for them,” explained Culinary Arts teacher, Kim McCray. “The students created the flavor profile, and described the taste and the flavor they wanted to create with the sauce.”

The students also received a tour of the factory and learned about production methods. They were walked through the production of their sauce and got to see first-hand how it was made and the bottling process.

From there, the students designed the label for the sauce along with the logo.

“From our perspective, it was really nice because we got to choose exactly what we wanted, “explained Caitlyn Covert. Covert is a senior in the Culinary Arts program. “We got to choose how we wanted it to taste and what we would want it to go on. There are two different styles of barbecue sauces, Kansas City and Californian Style. We chose Kansas City because it’s thicker and can be used with pork and chicken. It was really fun, it was a great experience.”

The sauce retails at $6 for a 12 ounce bottle. The funds raised will go towards the Senior trip to Disney. During their stay, the students will be participating in a “Cook Around the World,” tour.

“It’s not a cheap trip, they’re working really hard to fund raise. When we’re there, they’ll get to go back behind the scenes at all the restaurants,” said McCray. “They’ll learn from some of the Top Chef’s and get interview experiences and hopefully get a few job plugs down there.”

If you’re interested in buying the sauce, you can contact McCray by calling, 740-259-6845 or via email at [email protected]

“Everyone who has tried it has loved it,” said McCray. “It’s a sweet sauce, but it has a little bit of a spicy after-bite. It’s a great quality product. We tease our Superintendent, Stan Jennings, because he’s used like six bottles.”

