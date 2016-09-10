SOMC Lose and Win Program kicks off at PPL

Prevalance of obesity for that total service area of Scioto, Pike, Adams, Jackson and Lawrence counties in Ohio, and Greenup and Lewis counties in Kentucky is 46.9 percent.

With Southern Ohio Medical Center’s (SOMC) ‘Lose and Win For Life’ (LWFL) Program shedding those extra pounds moves from fiction to fact. The LWFL Program is a nine-week program which kicked off Tuesday at the Portsmouth Public Library (PPL) and is free and open to the public.

Richards, RN with Community Health and Wellness at SOMC, who has worked as a nurse and health care professional for 40 years, is the facilitator of LWFL at PPL.

“It is one of my favorite vocations to do the program, and here at the Portsmouth Public Library the parking is wonderful. I have the exposure, Katie Williams with the Library does a great job at promoting the program,” Richards said. “People who come to the library feel very comfortable in coming to the library.

The first class LWFL was an introductory session, informing participants of what they would have the opportunity to learn about how to make healthy behavior changes and lose weight.

Weekly classes will feature the following topics:

Appropriate portion sizes

Incorporating physical activity into everyday life

Planning healthy meals

Reading nutrition labels

Recognizing the signs of emotional eating

Overcoming common exercise barriers

Choosing healthier options when dining out

Managing stress

Positive self talk to reach your goals

“I think the biggest benefit of the program is the self awareness. There are so many opportunities to help people to learn to make little changes that add up to a healthier lifestyle, and that they are reachable. It is a doable change. This is a simple program, very realistic and adjustable for different ages, different health issues, different goals, ” Richards said. “The principles can be applied to almost any habit that you need to think about changing.”

Katie Williams, Publicity and Program Manager at PPL, said LWFL is fun, and has the potential to inspire people to visit the library and learn to live healthier lives.

“This program is a lot of fun to have. SOMC is such a big part of the community here, and so is the Portsmouth Public LIbrary,” Williams said. “So coming together to draw more people into the library, and to promote healthy eating, and get people out and moving, and changing their lifestyles to make healthier choices in life is what the program is all about.

Ashley Salyers, RN, Community Health and Diabetes Education Coordinator at SOMC, Scioto County the statistics for obesity in Scioto County is very high.

“Prevalance of obesity for that total service area is 46.9 percent, which is really high,” Salyers said. “Ohio is 30.4 percent, and the nation is 29 percent. All of those areas are extremely high. These types of classes are things that we need, and probably know, but gentle reminders help which Dawn teaches.”

The total service area that SOMC researches as it relates to health and wellness consist of Scioto, Pike, Adams, Jackson and Lawrence counties in Ohio, and Greenup and Lewis counties in Kentucky, according to Salyers.

“Scioto County specifically we do from our Health Needs Assessment, which we just did last fall. What we focus on, because we get the option to pick and the four biggest areas are tobacco, nutrition obesity, physical activity, and cancer,” said. “They are all interrelated, but we chose to work on those not just because it’s not just Scioto County, but the seven surrounding counties that we serve, those are our biggest areas that we could use improvement on and those are the areas we feel like we can help with the most in this way.”

Although the first LWFL class has already taken place, Richards said there is much value in coming to at least six or seven of the next classes at PPL.

“Come to any of them. Ideally, they want to come soon, like next week or the couple of weeks,” Richards said. “I think that people that come to at least six or seven of these classes are going to get a lot more out of it.”

The LWFL Program is held at Portsmouth Public Library Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and will continue for eight more weeks at this location, day and time. For more information regarding the SOMC LWFL Program, email Dawn Richards at: [email protected]

The Daily Times will be following the LWFL series, with a report in Saturday’s edition of The Daily Times for the remainder of the eight classes to convene at the PPL.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

