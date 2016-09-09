Injury Crash on US-23

CHILLICOTHE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle injury crash that occurred on US23 near CR-167 (Blain Highway) in Ross County, on 9-8-16 at 2312 P.M.

A 2001 Honda Accord driven by Kevin McCoy, 30 of Jackson was traveling eastbound on CR 167. A 2010 GMC Sierra driven by James Bryans Jr., 41 of Lucasville was traveling southbound on US23. The Honda driven by Mr. McCoy failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the GMC traveling on US23. Mr. McCoy refused medical attention. Mr. Bryans was transported to Adena Pike with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorist to obey all traffic signs.