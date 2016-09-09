Two women arrested for forgery

Two Scioto County women have been arrested and charged with forgery. Sarah R. Perry, 26 and Melissa A. Pennington, 47, both of Ninth St., West Portsmouth have been charged with felony theft, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that Detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Two West Portsmouth women for forgery.

“The original report came in on July 5 from the addres on Calvert’s Lane, stating that somebody had stolen a box of checks from their mailbox,” Scioto County Sheriff’s Captain John Murphy said. “After the report was initiated, the case was assigned to a detective.

Detectives started an investigation.

“During the course of the investigation a suspect was determined,” Murphy said. “The complainant got notified that some checks had gotten cashed at a local business in West Portsmouth, and through that detectives were able to go and obtain some video footage, and they were able to get an identification.”

Murphy said investigators talked with both women and the case was presented to the Scioto County grand jury. The grand jury returned an indictment warrant on both suspects. The Sheriff’s Office received the indictments on Sept. 1, 2016.

Perry and Pennington were held without bond and will appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

Murphy said anyone with information concerning the case should contact Detective Dan Malone at 740-351-1099.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

