Music and Art Circus closing out

The Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc., in partnership with the Grayson Journal-Times newspaper, will present the last in the summer’s series of “Second Saturday Music & Art Circus” events on Sept. 10, 2016.

The most current art show remains on display again during this Second Saturday event, the artwork by three generations of artists: Misty Skaggs, Bonita Skaggs Parsons and Joyce Skaggs will be left on exhibit in the background, adding to the artsy “feel” of the space at each event. Additionally, the Friends of the Gallery will provide refreshments without charge. Volunteers and GGAC Board members have manned the space and take care of all the necessary staging needs during gallery events.

Dan Click coordinator of GGAC, said the Second Saturday Music & Art Circus summer series continues to grow as a result of the sponsors and supporters.

“As we wrap up the summer series of “Second Saturday Music &Art Circus” events, I’d like to thank all the musicians who have come out to perform, our sponsors and the many supporters for coming out to see the shows at the Grayson Gallery,” Click said. ” A project that began due to the requests of so many who wanted to check out our little venue and have a chance to showcase their talents, the series took on a life of it’s own; it brought added benefits such as a much younger crowd of visitors and several new contacts via the arts. We also hope to have some informal drop-in jams in the coming months with some pop-up “Live After Five” musical events so we invite everyone to watch for news about all upcoming gallery programs.”

Though the musicians that have performed at GGAC have received meager compensation, they have continue to support the Gallery’s mission, Click said.

“Primarily performing for “gas money” with funds provided by the GGAC and “tips” from those in attendance, these talented musicians have come out to support the gallery’s mission to provide a venue for the arts, and to have additional opportunities for live music needs and bookings in the Grayson, Olive Hill and Carter County area,” he said.

Over the past five years and beyond, GGAC has hired and paid more than 50 bands and well over 100 individuals have performed live in the gallery, according to Click.

He said visitors both near and far enjoy viewing the art in many different types of media in-between sets of performances and an added benefit has been the younger crowd in attendance. Another bonus has been attracting those who are visual artists in addition to being musicians, sometimes displaying their own artwork during monthly Final Fridays opening receptions and other dates.

This month, in addition to some of the regular performers in the gallery, the musical genre will focus on “metal” bands and bump things up to include some hard-rockin’ local musicians. Gallery newcomers such as the bands Not One Is Upright, Sink or Swin The Covenant, Casualty of Me and Silence the Ocean are slate to perform.

The monthly Final Fridays Art Walk, set for Sept. 30, with an opening reception for All Photography Show & Sale” (photographers may bring work on Sept. 17 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gallery) and the opening reception will feature live music by Joshua Jude and Kyle Smith with refreshments by Delicious Dishes Catering.

The GGAC is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the summer with other hours by appointment. The newly-formed Artist Market is open during all scheduled event dates and art classes/workshops schedules are offered by Art-education Coordinator Valerie Everman. While most events are free to the public, Click said donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information regarding GGAC programs and events, email Click at: [email protected] , or visit the Grayson Galler & Art Center Facebook page.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.