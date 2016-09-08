Another day another meth lab

Meth labs continue to pop up in southern Ohio. The latest discovery took place Thursday at around 12:15 a.m. That’s when Jason N. Hall, 35, of 36 French Grant, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine.

On Sept. 7, 2016, at around 9:15 p.m., during an investigation conducted by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, at 36 French Grant in Franklin Furnace, an active methamphetamine lab was reportedly discovered inside the residence. A detective with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force responded upon request to assist in the investigation.

Deputies and detectives processed the scene; removing the meth lab as well as additional chemicals and materials used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Hall arrived at the residence. Upon further investigation by deputies and detectives, Hall was arrested and charged with illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree.

Hall was placed in the Scioto county Jail and is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on September 9th, 2016.

The case against Hall will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury for the consideration of additional felony drug charges.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini thanked the Green Township Fire Department and EMS for their assistance at the scene and continues to request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to contact the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

