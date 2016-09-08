Child care offered for concert goers

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) is pleased to announce the launch of a pilot program that will offer child care services to concert goers for the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association/Shawnee State University shows and for the Oak Ridge Boys concert thanks to a collaboration with SSU’s Children’s Learning Center (CLC).

Child care will be at the CLC and is available from 6 p.m., to the end of the performance to children 6 months old up to 12 years of age. Rates are $40 for one child, $50 for two and $60 for three or more children of the same household. Meals will be provided.

“Our goal is to make it easier for parents to participate in the VRCFA’s events,” said VRCFA Director, Joe Patti. “This collaboration with the CLC allows parents to drop off their kids before the show and grab some dinner prior to the show yet have their kids close by and allows them to check in online via CLC’s cameras.”

Depending on the pilot program’s success, VRCFA and CLC hope to expand the child care services to other events.

Advance reservations and payments up to 24 hours prior to a performance are required and are available through the McKinley Box Office at 740-351-3600. Additional information and forms required to enroll the children are available online at www.vrcfa.com under the “Events” tab.

The SSU CLC is located at 1240 Third Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. Questions regarding the paperwork and facilities are available by contacting the CLC at 740-351-3252.