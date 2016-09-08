Scott sworn in as magistrate

Portsmouth attorney Christine M. Scott is known in the legal community as a compassionate advocate, which is why Scioto County Domestic Court Judge Jerry Buckler felt she would fit in as a magistrate of that court. Current magistrate Michael L. Jones, who is also a commander in the U.S. Navy, is deploying to active duty, and an interim magistrate was needed.

“First off , it was difficult, in that most of the attorneys weren’t interested in a part time position, because they knew that Mike would be coming back,” Buckler said. “But for Christine, she, among a few applied and she was interested because it really worked with her schedule, and to me it was clear-cut because she is such a good attorney when it comes to promoting the interest of the child and that’s what we’re all about here, so that’s why I hired her.”

On Thursday morning, family and colleagues gathered in Buckler’s court room for a swearing-in ceremony, and Jones had the honor of holding the bible.

“I, Christine Scott, do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Ohio, will administer justice without respect to persons and will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as magistrate of the Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division, according to the best of my ability and understanding. This I do as I shall answer to God.”

With those words, Scott’s duties became official.

‘I want to thank Jerry for the opportunity to serve Scioto County in the Domestic Relations Court,” Scott said. “I enjoy my duties as a guardian ad litum and we will obviously miss Mike while he’s away. I hope to fill his seat and fulfill his goal with the same passion that he has as he serves in that capacity and obviously that seat will just be warmed for him while he’s gone.”

Until Jones’ deployment, both will exercise the duties of magistrate.

“I’ve been recalled to active duty and I will be deployed starting Sept. 30,” Jones told the Daily Times. “I’ll be gone for nine months and am scheduled to return on July 4 (2017). I’m looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to serve in my capacity in the military as a prosecutor.”

Portsmouth Attorney Christine M. Scott (center) is sworn in by Judge Jerry Buckler as a magistrate of the Domestic Court division of the Scioto County Common Pleas Court as magistrate Michael Jones looks on http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NewMagistrate-1.jpg Portsmouth Attorney Christine M. Scott (center) is sworn in by Judge Jerry Buckler as a magistrate of the Domestic Court division of the Scioto County Common Pleas Court as magistrate Michael Jones looks on http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NewMagistrate2.jpg

Magistrate Michael Jones to deploy to the Navy

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

