KDMC announces leadership promotions

ASHLAND, Ky.— Two area physicians have been promoted to vice president roles at King’s Daughters.

Family physician Mark Detherage, M.D., has been promoted to vice president. He will support the further development of King’s Daughters network of employed physicians and lead the organization’s efforts toward improving the overall health of the population, including prevention, access to care, and management of chronic and life-limiting illnesses.

Gynecologist Richard Ford, M.D., also has been promoted to vice president. He will support all inpatient and outpatient services throughout King’s Daughters, leading initiatives to enhance the patient experience and improve purchasing efficiency.

Previously, Detherage and Ford had served as chief medical officers at King’s Daughters. Both will represent medical and surgical specialties on the King’s Daughters Health System Board and continue in their private practices.

Whitlatch also announced the appointment of the following physicians to leadership roles at King’s Daughters.

Hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D., will serve as assistant chief medical officer and lead efforts related to all inpatient services, including Behavioral Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Hospitalists for King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. She also will continue to support the medical center’s quality review processes.

Nephrologist Charbel Salem, M.D., will serve as assistant chief medical officer and lead transitions of care initiatives and coordination of specialty services with primary care practices. He also will continue his role in supporting on-boarding of new physicians.

Family physician Aaron Adams, D.O., will serve as medical director for King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, providing physician leadership support for all inpatient, outpatient and integrated practices in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Pediatrician Aaron McGuffin, M.D., has joined King’s Daughters to lead the organization’s graduate medical education/residency efforts and will serve as medical director for the division. He was previously the senior associate dean for Medical Student Education at Marshall University.

Additional providers serving in leadership roles at King’s Daughters include:

Physician Advisory Council: Garfield Grandison, M.D.; Terence Ross, M.D.; Kevin Willis, M.D.; and Donna Herndon, APRN, along with Caudill, Ford, Detherage and Salem.

Physician Advisory Finance/Operations: Evan Condee, D.O.; Charles Gaines, D.O.; Andy Gilliland, M.D.; Michael Kasey, D.O.; Jonathan Kendall, M.D.; Nick Kouns, D.O.; and Chad Tarabolous, M.D., and Grandison

Physician Advisory Quality/Peer Review: Charles Conley, D.O.; David Goebel, M.D.; Ryann Pangan, M.D.; Chris Keeton, APRN; and Amy Sieweke, APRN, and Caudill and Ross.

Courtesy photo http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Physician-leadership1.jpg Courtesy photo