Strickland party Saturday

Sometimes it is difficult to chase down political candidates as they travel from place to place, but it won’t be hard to find former Ohio Governor and U.S. Representative, now a U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland this Saturday (Sept. 10). He will be where he usually is this time of year, celebrating his birthday with hundreds of his closest friends at the Scioto County Fairgrounds on Fairground Road in Lucasville, Ohio.

The event is hosted by the Democratic Parties of Scioto, Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, and Ross Counties.

‘It will be from 1-3 (p.m.) in the commercial building,” Judy Newman, longtime Strickland friend and member of his campaign, said.

Strickland’s birthday party celebration is an annual Scioto County tradition that began in 1992.

“I think the only time he didn’t have one was the first two years when he was governor,” Newman said.

Newman said Butch Buckle will cater the event and fellow Duck Run native, Steve Free will be performing. In addition, people will speak about their memories formed by their relationship with Strickland.

Newman said the price of admission is $15 with children under 12 admitted free. To RSVP for the event, you may contact Avery Jaffe at [email protected]

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

