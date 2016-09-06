Multi-author event to help domestic shelter

Four area authors will be holding a launch party at Port City Café and Pub, 424 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Southern Ohio Task Force on Domestic Violence (SOTFDV) in Portsmouth.

Authors Mary McFarland, of Otway, Gwen Mason, of Rarden, Peggy Hill, of Bloomingburg, and Debra Gaskill, formerly of Chillicothe and now residing in Yellow Springs, will be on hand to sell their books, which range from general women’s fiction to hard-boiled crime thrillers and paranormal romance.

Mason, author of ‘The Deacon’s Wife,’ which is novel that deals with the issue of domestic violence, said they are delighted about allocating some of the proceeds to SOTFDV.

“The most important thing about this is that we are donating some of the proceeds to the Task Forcce on Domestic Violence Shelter,” Mason said. “The reason that we chose that, is that I have a book called, ‘The Deacon’s Wife,’ deals somewhat with domestic violence, and that is why we chose the shelter as to what we wanted to donate some of the proceeds to.

Mason is hopeful that the message of strength, hope and support to women that perhaps are in relationships that are tainted with domestic violence.

“The idea that we want to promote is that women can be strong, that women can escape from oppressive situations with some determination,” Mason said. “Also, as women, we need to rally around each other and be sure that we are supporting women that are in bad situations.”

Debra Gaskill, author of the novel, ‘Love Fitz’ is also among the four authors to take part in the multi-author launch party. Gaskill said the event is an opportunity help women feel empowered.

“I think it is a great idea to raise money for domestic violence. I think it something that folks really don’t understand how prevalent it can be within a relationship,” Gaskill said. “People have secrets that they keep, and something like this will give women the ability to confidently feel empowered, and they have a safe place to go, and that they have someone that they can talk to. “

There will be free food and a cash bar. Each author will also be raffling off a gift basket.

McFarland http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_McFarland.jpg McFarland Hill http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hill.jpg Hill Mason http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mason.jpg Mason Gaskill http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gaskill.jpg Gaskill

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

