American Legion Car Show fairs well

The cars and trucks at the American Legion Post 23 Annual Car Show were shiny, bright, and filled the Market Street area in downtown Portsmouth on Labor Day.

Emmet Gregory, Commander of American Legion Post 23, said the Car Show went remarkably well.

“Things are going well. We were hoping for a few more, we have about 145 to 150 entries. Last year we had 160,” Gregory said. “So, we were hoping to beat that. This will go on until about three o’clock, and then they will start some judging. Everything that we raise is for the veterans and the American Legion. It goes towards all of our programs. We have an Honor Guard, and we do 120 or more military funerals every year. We bring veterans from the nursing homes to the Christmas parties and give them gifts. We have a cook out for them. Everything that we collect and make here is going to stay right here in Scioto County.

Gregory also said they are hopeful that people in the local area will also support the efforts such as the hamburgers and fries sold at the American Legion Post 23 every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. hosted by the American Legion and the Lady’s Auxiliary, and the Son of the American Legion.

David Pack, is retired United States Air force veteran, with The Flying Tigers, and is a member of the American Legion James Dickey Post 23, said he is pleased with the turn out for Monday’s Car Show.

“The weather is beautiful. It was a really good turn out, we took this over last year and it has really taken off,” Pack said. “People are so patriotic, all over but in this community they really come out to support the veterans and what the American Legion does for our local veterans, past and present, such as attend the funerals, going to their homes and visiting them, bringing them food, making sure they have jobs, and just keeping them encouraged.”

Events such as the annual Car Show are essential to meet many needs of veterans.

“So, there is a lot that the American Legion does in this community, but it takes funding. They have to travel, and pay out of pocket sometimes to go to Columbus to go to conventions and things such as that, ” Pack said. “So this is what this event is for, to raise money for our local vets and to be able to do things for them and to also pay expenses at the Legion and keep the doors open. That location over there of American Legion Post 23 is also a great place for gathering of people who are veterans and their families, and their spouses. So we get to do a lot of fun stuff throughout the year and enjoy life. They deserve it.”

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

