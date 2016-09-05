Wheelersburg man cited for blocking traffic

On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, the 2100 block of Scioto Trail in Portsmouth at approximately 3:13 p.m. officers of the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD), and the Portsmouth Fire Department (PFD) were on the scene.

When The Daily Times arrived at the scene at the 2100 block of Scioto Trail in Portsmouth on Sunday, it was observed that PPD had a male subject in custody in a PPD cruiser, with officers from both the PPD and PFD interacting with the male subject. A PPD officer was also searching the vehicle, which was a navy blue Chevrolet Malibu.

PPD Dispatcher Litteral, told The Daily Times on Monday that the male subject was identified as Richard Vititoe, 48, of 7361 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. No arrests were made, but a citation was given to Vititoe by PPD.

“The call came in as a man slumped over the wheel in his car,” Litteral said. “He was blocking the alley, and evidently they ended up stopping the vehicle at Scioto Trail and Kinneys Lane. Then they towed the vehicle, and a citation was issued. It just says that a citation was issued, and that would make me think that it was either a summons or a traffic citation. That’s how they cleared the call. They impounded his (Vititoe) vehicle, but that is the only information that is on the call log.”

No information was available regarding the cause of Vititoe being in the reported state in his vehicle at the time that officers arrived at the scene.

Portia Williams | Daily Times Officers from the Portsmouth Fire Department interacted with Richard Vititoe,58, of Wheelersburg who was placed in a Portsmouth Police Department cruiser after officers received a call that Vititoe was slumped over in his vehicle, blocking traffic on Sunday. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14199394_613816378800282_7464727254268095594_n.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Officers from the Portsmouth Fire Department interacted with Richard Vititoe,58, of Wheelersburg who was placed in a Portsmouth Police Department cruiser after officers received a call that Vititoe was slumped over in his vehicle, blocking traffic on Sunday. Portia Williams | Daily Times A vehicle driven by Richard Vititoe, 58, of Wheelersburg was towed on Sunday by the Portsmouth Police Department, in the 2100 block of Scioto Trail on Sunday when a man reportedly was slumped over in his vehicle, and blocking traffic. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14199331_613816398800280_2161204178699281183_n.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times A vehicle driven by Richard Vititoe, 58, of Wheelersburg was towed on Sunday by the Portsmouth Police Department, in the 2100 block of Scioto Trail on Sunday when a man reportedly was slumped over in his vehicle, and blocking traffic. Portia Williams | Daily Times Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department, and Portsmouth Fire Department were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Scioto Trail on Sunday when a man reportedly was slumped over in his vehicle, and blocking traffic. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5416.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department, and Portsmouth Fire Department were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Scioto Trail on Sunday when a man reportedly was slumped over in his vehicle, and blocking traffic.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

