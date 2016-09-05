A great combination

Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) graciously partnered with with the newly formed, Southern Ohio Senior Games to host the 39th Run For Your Life 5k/ 10K Run-10K Bike Duathon on Saturday in Portsmouth.

Lyvette Mosley, coordinator of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, said they are excited about working with SOMC.

“I am excited because we have medals to give to at least 50 people, ages 50 and over depending upon how the compete in their age range,” Mosley said. “We are excited because this is totally new, and SOMC was already having, and has been having the Run For Your Life 5k and 10 run and the cycling. So, we partnered with them and put our people in with them.”

Southern Ohio Senior Games has been fully-approved by the State and National Senior Olympics, according to Mosley.

“Being here, even in little Portsmouth, we have bragging rights,” Mosley said. “This was sanctioned by the State as well as the National Senior Olympics. They approved us to do this. We have all of the accreditation, and everything to be able to do this.

The level of support rendered by SOMC to the Southern Ohio Senior Games has been phenomenal, Mosley said.

“They have partnered with us in such a way that is unbelievable. Our mission is the same, bringing a healthy future for our community, and now that we are partnering with our seniors it is just phenomenal,” Mosley said. “It is just amazing how SOMC has come in and agreed to be with us, and they have done so much to help us, from allowing us to utilize their facilities, their printing, everything has just been great.”

In addition to SOMC, Southern Ohio Senior Games also received support from gold sponsors, Molina Health Care, silver sponsors,Compass Community Health Care Center, Kings Daughters Medical Cente, Larry Moore Trophies & Sports, Osco Industries, Inc.. Bronze sponsors include ADAMHS Board, Edward Jones-David Furbee, Glockner Honda-Toyota, Hill View Retirement Center, Humana, Life Medical Response, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Paramount Health Care, Portsmouth Connex, Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Services, Inc. COAD/RSVP-Ohio Valley, Schmidt Family Restaurant Group, Shawnee State University, and The Glockner Super Store.

Brad Zieber, manager of Performance Training for Southern Ohio Medical Center, said

“It is a great opportunity to grow our event that has been a 39th annual event, and to team up with Southern Ohio Senior Games was a great opportunity to bring in more people for such a great event as Run For Your Life,” Zieber said.

Zieber said SOMC always seeks to collaborate with other organizations.

“Southern Ohio Medical Center Always wants to collaborate with other organizations in putting on events,” Zieber said. “Teaming up with Southern Ohio Senior Games was such a great opportunity to show our commitment to health and wellness to the community.”

Libby Brisker, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, said

“It is so excited. We so thrilled with the participation that we’ve had thus far,” Brisker said. “We have athletes coming from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and West Virginia. It is just a great event for anybody age 50 and over. We are excited to kick it off today and to get things going with Run For Your Life.”

Portia Williams | Daily Times The 39th Annual Southern Ohio Medical Center Run For Your Life 5k/10K event was held in collaboration with the Southern Ohio Senior Games on Saturday in Portsmouth. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0409.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times The 39th Annual Southern Ohio Medical Center Run For Your Life 5k/10K event was held in collaboration with the Southern Ohio Senior Games on Saturday in Portsmouth. Portia Williams | Daily Times Left to right: Brad Zieber, Performance Training for SOMC, Thomas Bailey, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, Lyvette Mosley, coordinator of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, Libby Brisker, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, and Wendy Waugh, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5328.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Left to right: Brad Zieber, Performance Training for SOMC, Thomas Bailey, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, Lyvette Mosley, coordinator of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, Libby Brisker, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games, and Wendy Waugh, board member of the Southern Ohio Senior Games.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

