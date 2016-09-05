Man injured in aircraft crash

LUCASVILLE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Post (OSHP) 73 responded to an aircraft crash on Sunday Sept. 4, 2016, at approximately 8:50 a.m. involving Brett M. Lloyd, 58, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, the operator of the aircraft.

Dispatcher Fannin of OSHP Post 73, told The Daily Times Monday, that the aircraft crash which occurred one fourth of a mile east of Kinstler Road in the construction area of the new Portsmouth Bypass project is still under investigation by Trooper Gregory Moore.

When OSHP Troopers arrived at the scene, the aircraft was identified as a gasoline powered parachute which struck a rock pile and then struck the back of a large piece of construction equipment after failing to maintain altitude.

After Lloyd was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) with non-life threatening injuries, The Daily Times was informed by SOMC staff, and confirmed with Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, that Lloyd is presently a patient in their medical facility. Further information regarding the aircraft crash will be reported as Trooper Moore’s investigation of the aircraft crash unfolds.

