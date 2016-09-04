One injured in aircraft crash

LUCASVILLE– The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an aircraft crash on Sunday September 4, 2016 at approximately 08:50 A.M. The aircraft crash occurred one fourth of a mile east of Kinstler Road in the construction area of the new Portsmouth Byapss project.

Upon arrival it was discovered that the aircraft was a gasoline powered parachute that had failed to maintain altitude, struck a rock pile and then struck the back of a large piece of construction equipment. The operator of the aircraft, Brett M. Lloyd, age 58 of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

