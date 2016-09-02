Residents to shine at Senior Olympics

LUCASVILLE — The 2016 Pleasant Hill Manor (PHM) Senior Olympics to be held Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scioto County Fairgrounds. Linda Slone has worked in conjunction with PHM to coordinate the Senior Olympics since it’s inception. She said the Senior Olympics are all about the residents.

“There is so much in life that we lose as we get a lot older, and this is one way to give back,” Slone said. “This is a day for them that is all about them, and it includes fun things that the residents enjoyed when they were younger, such as the face painting, riding horse and buggies, and target shooting that they can enjoy as a younger adult.”

Physical limitations will not diffuse the spirit of competition among the residents.

“Then we have the competition piece that is very useful, because most people in life were competitive,” Slone said. “And then kind of allows that spirit to come back. They might compete a little bit in their home, but will they compete with strangers? Oh my goodness, not only do they compete, they get an edge going, and it is really fun to watch. No matter how frail they are, whatever we might consider their limitations they just come out of it that day, and they go for it.”

Al Oliver has been the speaker for of the Senior Olympics for 16 of the 17 years that it has taken place. He recalled the first time he participated, which was a very emotional experience for him.

“It is all very captivating to me. I was asked by Linda Slone to speak at the event, and I can recall the first time that I did it. It was very emotional,” Oliver said. “I am one of those types of people that can be emotional, but it doesn’t always show, but I was fighting tears. I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. All of these vans pulling up with people from the nursing homes and all of these people having fun, and dancing. “

It is a wonderful sight to behold to see the Olympics, engaged in the activities provided to them, according to Oliver.

“The thing that I always remember every year, is when they played the song, “Who Let the Dogs Out.” It is really something to see the people, some disabled, some elderly but still in pretty decent health, but they are all moving,” Oliver said. They are moving their arms. They are moving their feet, and to see that and makes me think to myself that there is no need to complain about anything. Here are these people from these nursing homes who are going through some difficult situations, coming together, having fun, playing games it really moved me. So I am just glad to have a been a part of this great event that touches so many lives. Even if I were not speaking on the program, I would still come out and attend just to see all of the residents enjoy themselves and have a great time.”

Online registration is a new feature added to this year’s Olympics.

The 2016 admission fee is $50, which helps to offset the costs of feeding the Olympians, volunteer and the staff. Checks may be made payable to: Pleasant Hill Manor for “Senior Olympics” and mailed to: Pleasant Hill Manor, 7143 US RT. 23 Piketon, Ohio 45661.

To register, visit the link: httpL//goo.gl/forms/6a32nQ86eh or visit the Pleasant Hill Manor Facebook page.

Residents enjoying games, laughter and fun at a past Pleasant Hill Manor Senior Olympics event held at the Scioto County Fairgrounds in Lucasville. This year’s Olympics will be held at the fairgrounds on Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

