Ohio Washington delegation touts Piketon

Two U.S. Senators from Ohio have again asked for money for the Piketon cleanup. On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) asked Senate appropriators to include funding to maintain ongoing cleanup efforts at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon in any short-term continuing resolution considered in the Senate. While the fiscal year 2017 Energy and Water Appropriations bill passed in the Senate earlier this year included funding for decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) efforts at the site, the bill has not cleared the House of Representatives – leaving funding for the plant in question. Continued funding for the plant is critical to ongoing cleanup and preventing layoffs.

In a letter sent to leaders of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senators talked about the importance of the projects at Piketon.

“Portsmouth’s D&D efforts are an integral part of the Department of Energy’s commitment to the people of southern Ohio,” said Portman and Brown in a letter sent to leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Continued operations at the present level is an essential part of that commitment.”

The letter went on to say – “Last year, we worked with you to ensure that the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) efforts at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (Portsmouth) in Piketon, Ohio, would continue without interruption or layoffs to the facility’s workforce. This was made possible because we, and our colleagues in the Ohio delegation, requested, and you supported, a budget anomaly which allowed the Department of Energy to continue D&D funding above the level appropriated in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2016 appropriations.”

