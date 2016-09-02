Scioto Foundation announces new scholarship

The Scioto Foundation has announced the creation of a new scholarship fund established by the Portsmouth High School Class of 1976.

Created with an initial donation by class members, the fund is named the PHS Class of 1976 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Intended to assist former graduates and/or graduating seniors of Portsmouth High School, the fund criteria states that applicants should demonstrate “hard work” while a student at PHS by documenting evidence in several areas.

Applicants should show scholastic, artistic or musical achievement and acts of community service beyond that required by the school system. They should also demonstrate significant care-giving responsibilities; for example, single parents who may have decided to better themselves by pursuing a new career, individuals who were significant caregivers to parents, siblings, etc., while also pursuing personal achievement goals or individuals who were previously pursuing a personal goal but suspended it to be a caregiver and now want to restart pursuing that goal.

All examples are to be treated equally in selecting annual scholarship recipient(s), according to the fund document. A volunteer committee comprised of graduates of the PHS Class of 1976 will make annual scholarship selections.

PHS 1976 graduate Juli Nimitz, spokesperson for the new fund, is sending a message to all her classmates:

“The PHS Class of ’76 Fallen Classmates Memorial Scholarship is now officially kicked off with my initial fund. I have pledged an annual gift for five years,” she said.

“The goal of this scholarship fund is to provide financial assistance to advance worthy personal dreams. Remember the dreams you had as a graduating senior? Some of us received assistance with our dreams and want to give others a similar boost. Maybe you didn’t know your dream until sometime after graduation. This scholarship has no restrictions such as grade point average or year of graduation. It is open to any PHS graduate,” Nimitz continued.

“The class of ’76 is not only successful, but has also demonstrated exceptional generosity whenever needs have been made known. Please consider joining me in funding this tribute to the departed classmates we remember with fondness and miss so much,” Nimitz said in concluding her appeal to fellow 1976 class members.

Additions to the fund may be made by alumnae, friends, family and supporters in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property at any time. Contributions also may be made to honor and recognize a Portsmouth High School graduate or to serve as a memorial to an individual.

Further information about the PHS Class of 1976 Memorial Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Kim Cutlip or Patty Tennant at the Scioto Foundation office, (740) 354-4612 or by visiting the Scioto Foundation website at www.sciotofoundation.org.

