Rotary Fish Fry great food and community fellowship

The Esplanade area in downtown Portsmouth was saturated with people seeking one thing — a delicious lunch provided by the 54th Annual Portsmouth Rotary Club (PRC) Fish Fry, and Rotary did not disappoint.

The PRC Fish Fry has become a highly anticipated event, in which ticket holders are granted the choice to stay and dine on the Esplanade, or carry their lunch with them as a take out order. Reece Brown, committee chair person of the Portsmouth Rotary Fish Fry, said this year’s Fish Fry is a success.

“This has been very successful this year. We have had a great turnout with great weather, but just windy, that has been the only downside,” Reese said. “We promote foreign exchange scholarships for youth. We also do a bicycle tour every fall and summer. And then we give out thousands of dollars in scholarships. We also have a dictionary program and a rose sale. We give out another set of thousands of dollars to other non-profits.”

The targeted fundraising goal for this year’s Annual Fish Fry is $14,000, according to Brown.

Earl Braun, past president of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, said they are glad for the assistance provided by the Scioto County Career and Technical Center of Lucasville.

“This year it has been another successful Fish Fry, we had great cooperation from the Scioto County Technical School,” Braun said. “They are here helping us out, and the weather has cooled off. I have done this for 39 years, and we are so glad for the community support for all of our projects, and scholarship projects, and international student exchanges. We are so proud to be part of the Portsmouth community.”

