Grazing management workshop to be held

By now, most livestock producers are aware of some of the pasture management techniques like rotational grazing and some producers in Scioto County are having great success with this and other techniques recommended in their individualized grazing management systems.

If you haven’t implemented one of these plans for yourself, the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District welcomes all current and would-be livestock producers to an evening on a local farm to learn about these techniques and how to develop your very own grazing management plan.

If you’re interested, make plans to join the conservation district staff and area natural resource professionals at a local working livestock operation on Sept. 27 to learn about and explore a successful rotational grazing operation.

Topics to be covered include, winter grazing, rotation timing, forage species, grazing management plans, and federal resources available from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Community members are encouraged to come and take the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about how this kind of profitable management can be used on your property and positively impact your operation.

“Adapting to a higher level of managed grazing doesn’t have require a lot of expense. It can be done very cheaply and with minor adjustments in the pasture system,” explained Mel Smith, NRCS Conservationist for Pike and Scioto Counties. “The benefits can be improved soil and forage quality over time as well as more product grown per acre. It can be a win-win all around.”

This event and all professional assistance available at the conservation district is free of charge.

The event will be held Sept. 27th at 6 p.m. at a private farm in the McDermott area. Pre-registration is required and directions and location will be provided upon registration.

To register call Scioto SWCD at 740-259-9231 EXT 4, email [email protected] , or stop by their office at 12167A State Route 104 in Lucasville (Just north of the Briar Patch Convenience Store and across from Tow Path Sand and Gravel).

Attendees and presenters exploring pasture forage on a local farm during the Spring workshop.

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

