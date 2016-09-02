Two arrested on drug charges

Two West Portsmouth men have been arrested on drug charges. After a case was presented to a Scioto County grand jury in August of this year by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, Harvey Estil Mosley Jr., 51, of Slab Run Road, West Portsmouth was indicted for the criminal offenses of trafficking and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. An arrest warrant on indictment was issued for Mosley’s arrest by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 at approximately 4:15 p.m., task force officers stopped a vehicle Mosley was operating on Rapp Street in West Portsmouth. Mosley was taken into custody.

After Portsmouth Police Department canine, Dark, alerted on the vehicle, officers said they recovered a small amount of suspected cocaine in the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. A passenger, William J. Mosley, 34, also of Slab Run Road West Portsmouth, was also arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Harvey and William Mosley were placed in the Scioto County Jail.

Harvey Mosley is being held without bond and waiting to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court, while William Mosley was to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9:00a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, 2016.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware thanked the public for their assistance in the arrests and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to contact the Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

