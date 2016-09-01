Entertainment Schedule

Portsmouth River Days 2016 to be held Thursday, September 1 through Sunday, September 4, 2016.

Thursday, September 1

6pm-7pm STEVE FREE

7:30-8:30 pm JOSH STEWART

9:00pm ORLEANS

Friday, September 2

6:00-7:00PM MOTHMAN

7:30-8:30PM ELECTRIK CIRCUS

9:00 PM WAR MACHINE ( A TRIBUTE TO KISS)

Saturday, September 3

7:30-8:30 CITY HEAT

9:00pm THREE DOG NIGHT

Sunday, September 4

6pm-7pm LARRY PANCAKE

7:30-8:30pm TEAZER

9:00pm-10pm DOC ROC AND THE REMEDIES

10pm FIREWORKS EXTRAVANGANZA!

In addition to national entertainment, highlights of the festival include the largest Grand Parade and Queen’s Pageant in the state of Ohio. Also, arts and crafts, children’s activities, petting zoo, kiddie tractor pull, and antique car show. Check back for more updates to our schedule as we add times and events throughout the summer.