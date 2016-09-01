Republican Party opens headquarters

U.S. Senator Rob Portman made a tour of 30 Ohio counties ending on Aug. 26. On Tuesday night, he visited a meeting of the Scioto County Republican Club, which co-incided with the opening of the Scioto County Republican Party headquarters, located at 612 Sixth St, in Portsmouth.

“Rob Portman came in and we essentially opened Tuesday night,” Scioto County Republican Party Co-chairman Rodney Barnett, said. “We’ve been open in and out at different times, but we’re open now every day, but with the passing of (Scioto County Commissioner) Doug (Coleman), I’m not sure what will happen for the next few days.”

Barnett was reluctant to speak about the party’s headquarters opening because he was in mourning the loss of Coleman who died early Tuesday morning.

Portman was going around to different counties in the state in his bid for reelection to the U.S. Senate. Portman is opposed by Scioto County native, former Ohio governor and U.S. Representative, Ted Strickland.

“I didn’t get the call, but a staff member called Co-chair) Key Reynolds,” Barnett said. “They said, would it be okay for him (Portman) to come in. It was a regular club meeting, so we just used the club meeting night to say – ‘we’ll officially open up.’”

The Scioto County Central Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m. at 612 6th Street. Anyone wanting information can call 740-776-6587.

The Scioto County Republican Club meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, also at 7 p.m. at 612 6th Street.

Barnett said hours of operation are now in effect.

“They’re (volunteers) down there now. There’s people in there working now,” Barnett said. “They’re open 10-5 Monday through Friday.”

The Daily Times reached out to Democratic Party officials for information on the Scioto County Democratic Party headquarters, but did not receive an immediate response Thursday.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman addresses party faithful at the official opening of the Scioto County Repubilican Party headquarters Tuesday night. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Republican.jpg U.S. Senator Rob Portman addresses party faithful at the official opening of the Scioto County Repubilican Party headquarters Tuesday night.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

