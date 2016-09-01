SOMC $12 million South Campus opens

Brande Charles, Medical Staff Services manager at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), cut the ribbon and the new $12 million SOMC South Campus on Kinney’s lane in Portsmouth was officially open.

“We’re growing, SOMC is becoming a bigger part of the community,” SOMC President and CEO Randy Arnett said. “We’ve created a lot of jobs here.”

Arnett was surrounded by people putting the finishing touches on their new facility as the doors opened for the first time Thursday morning.

“I’m excited about accessibility,” Arnett said. “We think it’s going to take some stress off the Main Campus which has been going and going. So this is a big help.”

Arnett said the new South Campus is anchored by the Urgent Care, Family Practice, Occupational Medicine, Pharmacy and the Medical Imaging Lab. He said hundreds of jobs were created for the construction and 10 permanent positions have been created with the addition of the South Campus.

Overseeing the open house was Kara Redoutey, director of community relations and development at SOMC. The Daily Times asked Redoutey how the new Urgent Care takes the stress off the Emergency Department at the Main Campus.

“We’re open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.,” Redoutey said. “Longer hours allows greater access for patients, so if a kid gets sick after school, obviously the Urgent Care is still open and they can bring them in and get them taken care of even if it’s not during school hours and not during work hours. Unfortunately your evening workers may not have that same luxury, but 8-8 is nice hours for getting access to care.”

Redoutey said Urgent Care is for myriad of needs such as colds, scrapes, cuts, things that are urgent and need immediate attention when a physician’s practice may not be open.

“Getting them here; getting them in and out in an hour is our goal,” Redoutey said. “We may not reach that in the first few weeks, but our goal is to get our patients in and out of our Urgent Care in about an hour.”

Another convenience is the Retail Pharmacy at the South Campus. Abby Floyd, a project coordinator who works in the Facilities Department, said the pharmacy will be open to the public and has a drive-through facility as well.

“The great thing about having the Retail Pharmacy is that they can get their meds right here and leave with their prescriptions,” Redoutey said. “I think that creates just a greater gift to our patients where they can just get home, take their meds, get to feeling better and that’s what we’re here for.”

Another part of the new facility is the Tech Center or brain. Floyd said it is where the company’s technical equipment is housed and operated around the clock. Rack after rack of computer equipment is all together at one location where access is available to the technical support employees.

New Kinney’s Lane facility houses several operations

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

