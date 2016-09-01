Historic fun for all

You don’t have to have a time-machine to go back in time and see how the Pioneer’s of our region lived, you just have to visit the Pioneer Village of Wheelersburg, on Sept. 5 for their annual Old Fashioned Days.

You may have noticed the cabins of the Pioneer Village nestled on the Wheelersburg flea market grounds, 7918 Ohio River Road.

If you’ve found yourself wondering: ‘But how did these cabins get here?’ You’re not the only one.

Resident Lucas Jenkins, found himself wondering the same question.

“I found out that, Ray Litteral brought these cabins in here in 1972 and his goal was that they would be used for the community, people donated a lot antiques, and he put a lot of antiques in here until he passed away,” Jenkins said. “Then, his son was in charge, but he’s a missionary so he was out of the country for a majority of the year. They were just closed up and they had them open for years only on Labor day for people to walk through. Then two years ago, they had to sell the antiques, and only left the cabins. I got involved and I’ve been working to fix them up.”

After Jenkins took over, the Pioneer Village Board was formed. The non-profit group organized to revitalize the historical cabins, with a goal of restoring them to their former glory and bringing back these historical markers for Wheelersburg and the region.

To celebrate the historic cabins and display their work to the public, the Annual Old Fashioned Days will be held on Sept. 5, with a variety of activities for all ages.

Local award-winning musician Steve Free will aide in the festivities with a live performance from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will also be a blacksmith shop, cooking in an old clay oven, and the flea market will also be open for extended hours, Thursday through Monday.

For kids, there will be a petting zoo complete with Clydesdale horses from Bald Face Farms and more.

The cabins will also be open for touring as well.

“The insides of the cabins will be displaying pre-civil war antiques,” explained Jenkins. “Our volunteers will be dressed up in their old fashioned clothes. We do have some new additions this year, we’ve worked to add some benches and I’ve got some head-stocks I’m going to put up as well.”

Jenkins says that in the future the group aims to expand Old Fashioned Days into a weekend event, incorporating a Pioneer church service. He also hopes that once the cabins are fully restored, they can be used for community events.

If you’re interested in becoming involved with the Pioneer Village, you can contact Jenkins at 740-876-3268, you can also find them on Facebook by searching, “Pioneer Village.”

The Pioneer Village cabins – brought to central Wheelersburg by Ray Litteral in 1972. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_OFD2.jpg The Pioneer Village cabins – brought to central Wheelersburg by Ray Litteral in 1972. Pioneer Village | Facebook Steve Free will be performing again this year at the Annual Old Fashioned Days, Sept. 5 http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Steve-Free-Last-Year.jpg Steve Free will be performing again this year at the Annual Old Fashioned Days, Sept. 5 Pioneer Village | Facebook

Old Fashioned Days returns Sept. 5

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara

