Head Start enhanced with sign

If you drive by Scioto County Head Start (SCHS), 1511 Hutchins St., in Portsmouth, there is a nice addition to the property to behold, a brick sign baring the name of the program in bold lettering.

The new sign positioned on the corner of Grant and Hutchins streets is a fixture constructed by students from the Masonry Program of the Scioto County Joint Vocational Center (SCJVS) in Lucasville.

Kimberly Pack, executive director, SCHS, said they are delighted in taking part in community projects.

“It is our main Head Start office. We are a part of Scioto County Community Action, but this is our main Head Start and Early Head Start office,” Pack said. “We contacted the Scioto County Joint Vocational School because they have the Masonry Program, and we like to do community projects, so we talked with them about having their students come out and construct a sign for us. Mr. Moore, the instructor out at the Joint Vocational School brought his students out and we worked with them to design the sign and the students came out and worked in the afternoons.”

SCHS payed the cost of the materials to construct the sign, which totaled approximately $1,500, according to Pack. The lettering for the sign was done by Kyle Signs of New Boston.

Larry Moore, Masonry instructor at SCJVS, said completing projects such as the SCHS sign can be a challenge, given the amount of time they have to work with.

“We actually started on it a little before Christmas last year, and it took us that long to get finished up, because there is a lot of detail in that sign which was completed I believe, the first of May,” Moore said. “I had 16 students that worked on the sign at the Head Start. With us the work is a longer process, because as the students lay, they are also learning, and we only have two hours a day for to work on projects like this. So, by the time we get there and get started it cuts our time down to about an hour and a half, to an hour and 25 minutes of actual laying time. So in the process of them learning, and not a lot of time, it takes us longer to get things done because of that.”

Moore said the students do the work, and receive his assistance only when needed.

“The only time that I help them is when they get into a bind,” Moore said. “If they run into a problem, or if they lay something that I don’t like, I take it apart and I show them the correct way to do it, how to do it, and how to make it look better for everyone, and for the public. As far as me just jumping in and doing the work, I don’t do that. I let the students do it because that is how they learn by hands-on.”

Moore said it was great working with the staff at SCHS, and completing the work.

“Everyone at Head Start was really great to work with, all of the administrators and teachers and staff,” Moore said. “We are just glad to have had the opportunity to be a part of this project, and to do the work.”

Pack said they are very pleased with the work done by the SCJVS students.

“It is a beautiful sign. It is a nice, stone sign that sits at the corner of our facility, and is a nice addition to our property,” Pack said. “We are pleased with their work. I like the fact that we could work with the Joint Vocational School. It provided the students the opportunity to put the skills that that they are learning to practice. I think that if we can collaborate with other facilities, other schools is a good thing for our community.”

Portia Williams | Daily Times The main office of the Scioto County Head Start Program, 1511 Hutchins Street in Portsmouth has added a new sign constructed by students of the Scioto County Joint Vocational School’s Masonry Program. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0403.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times The main office of the Scioto County Head Start Program, 1511 Hutchins Street in Portsmouth has added a new sign constructed by students of the Scioto County Joint Vocational School’s Masonry Program.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

