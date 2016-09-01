Community mourns loss of Coleman

In the early hours Thursday, Scioto County Commissioner Doug Coleman passed away.

As a sign of the communities loss, the flags on top of the Scioto County Courthouse were at half mast and a single rose was placed at the table where Coleman sat during the commissioners meeting. Additionally, a black cloth was also placed over his chair.

“I’ve worked with Doug (Coleman) the last four years and I can say Doug worked for the best interest of the community,” said Mike Crabtree, chairman of the Scioto County Commissioners. “He was instrumental in getting the splash park going, he was an all around good guy. I know Doug was a little rough on the exterior and I know from his work ethic he was the kind of man to work seven days a week to make things not only better for himself but for family, friends, loved ones and the community. He’s going to be missed by a lot of people.”

Crabtree said over the years Doug had made a lot of friends throughout the county and will be missed by his passing.

“I’m going to miss him, I’ve learned to respect and care for Doug and I’ll miss him,” Crabtree said.

Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis echoed Crabtree’s comments in saying Coleman will be missed.

“I’ve known him (Coleman) for quite sometime and to learn of the passing of a friend, husband, father and mentor to a lot of people is rather hard,” Davis said. “A lot of people are hurting in our community, we’ve lost a good servant. Our prayers go out to Cathy (Coleman’s wife), their children and the entire Coleman family as well as extended family.”

Early Thursday morning, Crabtree and Davis gathered the employees of the courthouse to break the news of Coleman’s passing.

“We got everyone together this morning and we discussed that when the time is right, we turn our grief into determination to accomplish those things that Doug was so determined to get done. We will do that and continue going down the path of helping the people of Scioto County, which is what Doug would want us to do,” Davis said.

Davis encouraged people to send love and support to the Coleman family as they mourn the loss.

Coleman was ending his first term as Scioto County Commissioner and was gearing up for a re-election campaign this fall. Some of the projects Coleman helped to over see included the Minford Sanitary Sewer System, what will be the Scioto County Splash Park in West Portsmouth and efforts to restore parts of the Scioto County Courthouse — just to name a few.

Because of Coleman’s passing, officials with the Scioto County Board of Elections is seeking the advice of Ohio Secretary of State on how to proceed to fill the seat. Officials with the Scioto County Republican Party are expected to meet Thursday evening with the staff of the board of elections on what advice was given on ways to move forward.

Coleman http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1231.jpg Coleman

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter

