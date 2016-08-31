Body identified by police

The Portsmouth Police Department has identified the woman whose body was found in a vehicle on a parking lot between 11th and 12th streets off Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware says the female found deceased in a parked vehicle has been positively identified and family members have been notified. 42 year old West Portsmouth resident, Nicole M. Rowles had been reported missing through the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on Monday August 28. Rowles was found Tuesday morning by Goodwill employees reporting for work.

On Tuesday morning, the Portsmouth Police, the Portsmouth Fire Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Life Medical Response and several other agencies were at the scene and cordoned off the area around a white truck. They then contacted Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams.

The Portsmouth Fire Department provided assistance in removing the body, which appeared to have been there for several hours. Due to the effects of high temperatures, Ware said it could take some time before a positive identification and manner of death are determined.

A short time later the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) mobile crime lab arrived at the scene, and an investigator went over the scene, opening both doors of the truck and going over the inside of the vehicle. A short ti

Her body was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy. The preliminary results of the autopsy showed no signs of trauma. The final report is pending toxicology reports. Her death is suspected to be a result of a drug overdose.

While an autopsy is usually completed within a day or two after a death, the final results of the toxicology report may take four to six weeks or longer. Many factors play into the length of time needed to gather forensic toxicology test results, including: the need for confirmatory testing.

On Tuesday afternoon the Daily Times checked in with the Portsmouth Police Department to find out if there had been an update in the information, and, at that time, no new information was available. However, a short time later, the PPD released a statement which contained the name of the victim and limited autopsy information.

Ware put out a message to the public that anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Bureau at 740-354-1600.

White truck where the body of a West Portsmouth woman was found Tuesday morning http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Body3.jpg White truck where the body of a West Portsmouth woman was found Tuesday morning

Woman had been missing through the sheriff’s office

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.