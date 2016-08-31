70th Annual Greenup Co. Fair opens

GREENUP, Ky. — The new petting zoo, camel and pony rides, and Big Sandy Express Train rides, and carnival rides tell the story — the 70th Annual Greenup County Fair is officially open. Running from Aug. 30-Sept. 3. with recent $200,000 in improvements, this year’s fair season is sure to excite attendees.

With the opening ceremony of the Greenup County Fair transpiring on Tuesday evening, Jay Sizemore, president of the Greenup County Fair board, said the fair is in full force and operating well.

“Things are going well so far for our opening day,” Sizemore said. “A good crowd, and everything is in place, and lined up. All of the vendors are in, all of the buildings are full and all of the animals are in place, so it is looking like a very good fair. We have perfect weather, it looks like it is going to be a little warm, but that’s better than rain. The crowds are coming in, and things should pick up on Thursday with the first of the month coming in. “

Larry Hackworth, vice president of the Greenup County Fair board, said they are upgrades and new additions the Greenup County Fairgrounds are pleasant to behold.

“We have a new Agricultural Building, the new Show Barn, we have a lot of improvements on the fairgrounds, we have the motor cross that’s back this year and we also have a new petting zoo, which is really nice,” Hackworth said. “We have a lot more new black top. Most of the gravel roads are gone now. The weather is looking beautiful, and people are coming through the gates more, and more every day.”

The fair runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 3, open daily at 9 a.m., rides begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10, there is no cost to children ages three and under, and parking is free. Kids Day will convene Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the bleachers which will include special events for kids for all grades. Kids ages four and older can also ride the fair rides all day for $10 on Kids Day. The Carnival will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

