Fee-free day announced for Wayne National Forest

In observance of National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the Wayne National Forest announces it is offering a fee-free day on Saturday,

September 24, 2016.

NPLD is one of three fee-free days offered by the Wayne National Forest, in addition to National Get Outdoors Day and Veterans Day. The fee waiver applies to all non-National Recreation Reservation System recreation sites and for trail permits on the Wayne National Forest.

The fee waiver does not include Leith Run Campground and its group picnic shelters, Oak Hill Campground, Iron Ridge Campground, Two Points Group Campground and Picnic Shelter, and Lake Vesuvius’ Roadside and Furnace Group Picnic Shelters.

On the Athens Ranger District Marietta Unit, the Washington County Chapter of the Ohio Horseman’s Council is offering youth free horse trail rides at Kinderhook Horse Trail near Newport. Rides will be given from 1- 4 p.m. Kids should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

In Lawrence County, the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter will be holding its second annual Women in the Outdoors program. This program provides an opportunity for women to participate in outdoor activities that they haven’t done in years, or never had the opportunity to do so. The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will be the site for a three-hour hiking and fishing 101 class. Visit http://www.southhillslongbeards.org/ for more details.

The Wayne National Forest offers over 400 miles of multiple-use trails, which include horse, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), off-highway motorcycle (OHM), mountain bike, and hiking trails. Trail permits are required to ride ATV, OHM, mountain bike, and horse trails during the open season (April 15 through December 15), with the exception of designated fee waiver days, such as Sept. 24.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne. Follow the Wayne National Forest on Twitter: @waynenationalfs and also on Facebook.

